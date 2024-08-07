Watch list season continued on Wednesday as the Biletnikoff Award watch list was released and featured on the watch list was Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson.

Jackson is coming off a 2023 season in which he earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors after recording 59 receptions, 831 yards, and eight touchdowns. For his career, the Kansas City, Kansas native has recorded 133 career receptions for 1,822 yards, 14 touchdowns.

Jackson was a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He signed to the Golden Gophers over offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin.

In 2024, Jackson is expected to be one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten and a key focal point in the Gophers offense alongside tailback Darius Taylor.

