PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Daniel Jackson named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Watch list season continued on Wednesday as the Biletnikoff Award watch list was released and featured on the watch list was Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

Jackson is coming off a 2023 season in which he earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors after recording 59 receptions, 831 yards, and eight touchdowns. For his career, the Kansas City, Kansas native has recorded 133 career receptions for 1,822 yards, 14 touchdowns.

Jackson was a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He signed to the Golden Gophers over offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin.

In 2024, Jackson is expected to be one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten and a key focal point in the Gophers offense alongside tailback Darius Taylor.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvZGFuaWVsLWphY2tzb24tbmFtZWQtdG8tYmlsZXRuaWtvZmYt YXdhcmQtd2F0Y2gtbGlzdCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFy IHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMu YXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZl cnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVy c2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9j cy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7 CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQx NDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlubmVzb3RhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZu ZXdzJTJGZGFuaWVsLWphY2tzb24tbmFtZWQtdG8tYmlsZXRuaWtvZmYtYXdh cmQtd2F0Y2gtbGlzdCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3Vj ZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0t PgoKCg==