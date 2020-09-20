TheGopherReport - Daniel Oturu NBA Draft Outlook

The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!

The Minnesota Gophers basketball team is set to have their first player drafted into the NBA since Kris Humphries was selected 14th overall by the Utah Jazz in 2004 NBA Draft. Set to break the drought this year is former Cretin Derham-Hall star and state champion Daniel Oturu who left Minnesota after a sophomore year in which he averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks on 56.3% shooting from the field and 36.5% from three. Inside Gopher Nation looks at where the Gopher great is placed in Mock Drafts and Big Boards

The Ringer

AP Photos (AP)

On The Ringer's most recent Big Board, Daniel Oturu is ranked as the 48th overall prospect. Player Comparison: Shades of Alex Len Pluses: Skilled inside scorer. He does a good job of sealing off his defender and establishing post position; scores using drop steps, hooks, and face-ups. Nimble ball handler who can score on the attack, whether facing up or driving on closeouts. Sets strong screens. He would do well in a pick-and-roll system with skilled ball handlers. Improved 3-point shooter. He shoots a set shot, though it works for him. He hit 37 percent of his 3s on only 54 attempts, but shot only 67 percent from the charity stripe. Active rebounder; he has the prototypical size and intensity of a big man who can dominate the boards. Agile and explosive interior defender. He’s blessed with a thick frame and long arms. Minuses: Turns the ball over too often in the post. He needs to be quicker at reading defenses and feeling pressure. Lacks an off hand around the rim; he’d get blocked less frequently if he adds it to his game. He’ll need to adjust to the NBA game; he was a primary post option in college, and may now go for games without being fed a single back-to-the-basket touch. Conditioning seems to be an issue; his feet move like they’re in sludge toward the end of his stints on the floor, which especially hurts him in help defense situations.

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports (https://therookiewire.com)

ESPN: Jonathan Givony

ESPN's latest mock draft has Oturu going to the 76ers in the second round with the 34th overall pick.

NBADraft.net

NBADraft.net has Daniel Oturu being chosen with the last pick in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

NBADraft.net player profile for Daniel Oturu

USA Today

USA Today's Rookie Wire has the Gopher big man being chosen 33rd overall. "Daniel Oturu was a sophomore sensation, averaging 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. His defensive rebound percentage (23.3%) ranked in the top 10 among high-major underclassmen. While questions surround whether or not he passes the eye test when scouts actually watch his film, his numbers are undeniably impressive, and he warrants attention anywhere from the mid-first to early second round."

NBADraftRoom.com