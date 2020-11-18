TheGopherReport - Daniel Oturu selected 33rd overall in the NBA Draft

MORE: A LOOK BACK AT OTURU'S HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE CAREER

Minnesota native and former Gopher Daniel Oturu was selected No. 33 overall by the Timberwolves in Wednesday night's NBA Draft.

However, the T-Wolves were selecting for the New York Knicks, who eventually traded Oturu to the Los Angeles Clippers.

He becomes the 54th player in Minnesota Golden Gopher history to be selected in the NBA Draft.

Oturu put together one of the finest seasons in Minnesota basketball history last year as a sophomore. He averaged 20.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while blocking 2.5 shots per contest, figures which ranked second, first and first in the conference respectively.

Oturu's field goal percentage of 56.2 was also tops in the conference, while he was second with 18 double-doubles on the year. He set a school record with 226 rebounds in Big Ten play, besting Jordan Murphy's year-old mark of 218, and posted the second-best scoring average all-time among Gopher sophomores.