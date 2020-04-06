Darius Miles to decide Tuesday
A busy few days in Minnesota Basketball recruiting will continue Tuesday when Darius Miles will make his final decision. The 6-foot-7 wing who is ranked No. 113 in the Class of 2020 will choose bet...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news