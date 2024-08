Minnesota star running back Darius Taylor has earned a preseason watch list spot for the prestigious Doak Walker Award watch list. The award is given annually to the top running back in the country.

Taylor is coming off a freshman season for Minnesota in which he totaled 799 rushing yards and 92 receiving yards. He also found the end zone for five touchdowns.

The Walled Lake, Michigan native was kept to just six games due to injuries, but in those six games in which he did play, Taylor had four games of 130+ rushing yards including three games of 190+ rushing yards including a 208-yard performance against Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.