GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Shippensburg (PA) defensive end Anthony Smith has been making lots of noise on the football field during his senior season, but has kept all the recruiting noise to a minimum as he has been completely locked in with the Gophers since his June commitment.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound playmaker is leaving no doubt about what school he is signing to on December 15th.

"I am 100% with Minnesota, there is no doubt in my mind that when signing day comes I will be signing with Minnesota," said Smith.

Defensive line coach Chad Wilt played a huge role in earning Smith's commitment, and their relationship has only continued to grow in the meantime.