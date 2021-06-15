GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota offered over five defensive lineman after the first week of visits and camps, and Greenwood (SC) defensive end Robby Harrison was one of the prospects to pick one up.

Harrison has seen his stock rise quickly since the summer began, currently holding 17 offers with over five coming in the last two weeks. Schools like Kansas State, Indiana, Liberty, Arizona State, Cincinnati, and many others are all recruiting the 6-foot-3, 290-pound recruit.

Harrison spoke with TGR following his offer, and shared lots of excitement as well as his thoughts on the program, future plans, and more.