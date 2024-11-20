DECISION DAY PRIMER: Four-star C Parker Jefferson

2025 four-star center Parker Jefferson is set to make his decision on Wednesday between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and USC Trojans.

The Texas native and Arkansas legacy has narrowed his list down from over a dozen schools which include Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UCF to the Gophers and Trojans.

With just hours until Jefferson's decision, Gophers Nation takes a look at what is going in favor of the Gophers heading into his decision and what could be going against the Gophers.