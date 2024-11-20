Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 20, 2024
DECISION DAY PRIMER: Four-star C Parker Jefferson
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

2025 four-star center Parker Jefferson is set to make his decision on Wednesday between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and USC Trojans.

The Texas native and Arkansas legacy has narrowed his list down from over a dozen schools which include Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UCF to the Gophers and Trojans.

With just hours until Jefferson's decision, Gophers Nation takes a look at what is going in favor of the Gophers heading into his decision and what could be going against the Gophers.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In