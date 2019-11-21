“(Bouncing back) I believe started on Saturday night. We were sitting in the locker room, and it was like three different sections of the locker room at Iowa. You could the older guys going into the different sections and talking to those guys, going around, hugging them, whispering things in their ear. I was one of those guys. You know this happened, but we got to be able to respond to it and move on. Tomorrow, the son’s gonna rise. That’s what Coach Fleck always says. We were hugging and loving up on guys because as Coach said, it’s tough.”

“(Northwestern has) a lot of intelligent football players, a lot of guys that don’t beat themselves, put themselves in a very good position to win when they come out and play. Their offensive line plays very well together. They rotate a lot of their tight ends in. It’s definitely going to be a battle, so we’ll have to come with our A-game.”

“We all bounce things off each other. We have different group chats. When Antoine Winfield, we call him Tweeze, when Tweeze watches film, he’s texting us and saying ‘hey, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. Thomas will say ‘hey, I saw this, when did you see this, game this, clip this.’ They’re telling us things that will aid us in pass rush, run stopping, and then we’re telling them things that we see and tendencies in the offensive line that will also help them on the backend. So we’re all helping each other, but Antoine Winfield is definitely a guy that’s kind of ramped it up in a certain direction.”

“I know a lot of people probably watch on TV and different fans will see different things that they thought they saw (to clean up from the Iowa game), but it was small things like where you want your body position, your feet, hands and eyes type of deal. The small things will really grow into bigger things when playmakers make plays, and Iowa has a lot of playmakers.”

“Mariano Sori-Marin, that guy is a young guy who’s really coming into himself, as well as Braelen Oliver. This guy will be in their practice. He’s just screaming and yelling to set the front. He’s come a long way since camp and even seeing him last year… Braelen, his athleticism is starting to shine through in a lot different games as you can see, and they’re really starting to trust themselves more, so I’m really proud of those guys.”