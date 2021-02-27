Despite Marcus Carr's masterful 41-point performance on Saturday night it wasn't enough for Minnesota (13-12, 6-12) to get by Nebraska (6-17, 2-14), falling by a final score of 78-74.

The Cornhuskers snapped their five-game losing streak with the win while Minnesota extended their losing streak to five with the loss.

Delano Banton led Nebraska with 14 points while Derrick Walker had a nice all-around performance with 12 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

Trey McGowen added 11 points while Kobe Webster and Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in with 10 points apiece.

Despite 18 turnovers, the Cornhuskers blistered the nets all night, shooting 54.5% (30-55) including 52.9% (9-17) from three-point range.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. was the only other Gopher to score in double figures with 12 points. Eric Curry added eight points and eight rebounds.