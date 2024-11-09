Minnesota Football suffers an ugly 26-19 loss to Rutgers

The Golden Gophers were able to push the pretty good early on, scoring points in each of their first two drives with a touchdown and a field goal, but things were relatively quiet after that as they would only score one more time the rest of the game. Not the best day for the offense overall, as the run game was non existent with 35 total yards 19 carries and the pass game wasn't much better with Max Brosmer going 27-of-45 for 262yds / 1TD.

On the flip side, the defense struggled a bit, giving up several big plays through both the ground and the air. Former Minnesota gunslinger Athan Kaliakmanis managed to throw for 240 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 competitions along with seven plays of 15+ yards. Also the Rutgers rushing attack, despite missing their top back in Kyle Monangai was able to run pretty easily against the Gophers defense going 33 for 139 yards.

On top of it all, there was a bit of a lack of discipline out there today, as Minnesota committed five penalties for a total of 51 yards. Overall not a great game by any means, but have to just brush it off, head into the bye week and get back on track versus a very tough Penn State team in a few weeks.