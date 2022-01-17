GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Mesquire (TX) safety DJ Coleman has been a big target for Minnesota.

Following the departure of former safeties coach Joe Harasymiak, head coach PJ Fleck has continued to reach out to Coleman, and the Gophers are still a main contender for the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect.

TGR spoke to Coleman and has the latest on his recruitment, conversations with coach Fleck, future plans, and more.