TheGopherReport - DL Jacob Shuster commits to Minnesota

Minnesota went out west for their latest commitment in Tumwater (Wash.) defensive tackle Jacob Shuster .

The three-star prospect received an offer from the Gophers back on June 13th and visited Minnesota on his own last month. He also took summer visits to Cal and Stanford, but in the end, Minnesota won out.

As a junior, the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder tallied 61 tackles, 26 of those for loss and was named Class 2A Evergreen Conference MVP and a Seattle Times All-State Team performer.

Shuster becomes the 17th overall commitment for the Gophers in the 2021 recruiting class and the third defensive lineman to give his verbal pledge - joining Center Grove (Ind.) product Austin Booker and in-state talent Deven Eastern.

With his commitment, Minnesota rises to No. 26 in the Rivals.com team rankings.