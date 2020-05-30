DT target Byron Murphy has Gophers among his Top 10
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
DeSoto (Tex.) defensive tackle Byron Murphy has had an offer from Minnesota since February and has been in consistent contact with the coaching staff throughout his recruiting process.So, it wasn't...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news