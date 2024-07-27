The East Ridge High School standout and Woodbury, Minnesota native who is both a punter on the gridiron and a right handed pitcher / third baseman on the diamond announced his decision to flip his commitment to the Gophers via X.

I am excited to share that I have flipped my commitment and will represent my home state at the University of Minnesota for football and baseball," he added. "Huge thanks to Coach Fleck, Coach McDevitt, and their staffs for teh opportunity to punt and pitch for the Gophers, while pursuing a business degree!"

"I would like to thank Coach Saban and Coach Vaughn and their staffs for offering me the opprtunity to play two sports at Alabama," Ryerse said via his X account. "Due to recent changes on the fotoball staff, I have decommitted.

Ryerse is ranked as a five-star prospect by Chris Sailer kicking, representing a prosepct who can start as a freshman at the FBS level and be a scholasrhip level player.

Here is what Chris Sailer kicking had to say about the Minnesota native.

"Luke is a phenomenal high school punting and kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with a big time leg. His punting is a major strength. Luke punts for a nice combination of distance and hang time. He averages 45+ yards, with 4.5+ hang time. His best balls measure 50+ yards, with 5.0+ hang time. Luke is also a tremendous kicking talent. Luke does an excellent job on field goal. He hits a pure, accurate ball, gets the ball up quick and has 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready. He drives the ball 65+ yards, with 4.0+ hang time. A competitor who thrives under pressure. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. Luke is a fine young man with a great attitude and work ethic. Big time combo prospect. "

On the diamond, Ryerse has shown the ability to both hit and pitch at a high level. In 2023 he was the Twin Cities PIoneer Press East Metro Player of the Year as a sophomore. He is also a member of the U.S. Developmental team.

Notably, Ryerse's older brother Grant Ryerse was a kicker and punter for the Gophers from 2017 through 2020.