The redshirt senior and three-year letter winner is one of six senior defensive backs on Minnesota's roster this season, and one of two to receive All-Big Ten Honorable mention accolades a season ago. It's been a roller coaster of a career in Minneapolis for Durr, but he is more than ready for the challenges that lie ahead in 2020.

The standout defender totaled 55 tackles, five for loss, and recovered a fumble in his senior campaign. Ranked a three-star recruit by Rivals coming out of high school, Durr was the 44th ranked overall prospect in the Bayou State.

In his true freshman season for the Gophers, Durr played in seven games and started one, recording six tackles and one pass breakup. His standout game was against Washington State where he made his first career start, recording four tackles and one pass breakup.

In the final game of his freshman season in 2016, Durr suffered an ACL injury causing him to miss majority of the 2017 season. Ultimately, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound athlete was granted a medical hardship for that season and was classified as a sophomore for the 2018 season.

Durr's redshirt sophomore season included appearances in 13 games along with nine starts. He would record 36 tackles, 4.5 for loss, five pass breakups and two interceptions solidifying his identity in the Gopher defensive backfield.

Last season, Durr started all 13 games recording 33 tackles and 10 pass breakups with one interception for a touchdown. His 2019 campaign would result in an All-Big Ten honorable mention which would foreshadow an important season as an up and coming leader for Minnesota in 2020.

“Going into a role of leadership is always kind of tough, especially having guys like Antoine, Carter, Kamal...they kind of led as a group and now it’s kind of like a split," Durr said. Just bringing those younger guys up to speed and showing them how to study film and showing them how to approach practice, things like that...bringing those guys up to standard, that’s what the older guys try to do.”

Looking for his fourth letter in five seasons at Minnesota, Durr knows what it takes to be a Gopher and what the defensive backfield must do to win football games each week.

“The biggest thing we focus on is communication in the secondary, and kind of getting those young guys to talk up...and knowing our assignments and just being able to play fast," Durr said.

Week one for the Gophers was not at all a good showing by the defense. A 49-24 defeat at the hands of Michigan leaves much room for improvement and Durr was able to clarify his thoughts on the loss.

“Experience is really huge," Durr said. "I’ve been playing for three years and some things may come easier to me than other guys, so getting those guys up to speed...they got thrown right into the fire against Michigan, but there’s no excuses, you got to be ready to play...just keep preparing and be ready.”

Giving up 49 points is something that will not result in many victorious outcomes looking at the upcoming Big Ten slate for the Gophers. A matchup with a tough Maryland squad on Friday will be yet again another test for the young Minnesota defense.

“It’s our job as a defense to get the offense on the field, so wherever the ball is at, we expect them to get a three and out and get the offense back on the field," Durr said. Sometimes you’re going to be put in tough situations and we got to find a way out...where they get the ball, they can’t get in the end-zone.”

Last week versus Michigan the amount of passing yards given up wasn't as concerning as much as the big plays were. The Wolverines averaged 15 yards per completion against the Gopher secondary which will be a major focus for Durr and his teammates on Friday night.

“Maryland has a pretty great wide receiving core, Durr said. "They got playmakers all over the place, so the secondary definitely has to step up, it’s going to be a huge challenge, but we’ll be prepared for it...just knowing our assignments and being able to play fast is the biggest thing.”