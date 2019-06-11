Dutch CB Richard Agyekum explains Gopher commitment
Minnesota received a commitment from Richard Agyekum (pronounced ad-yay-koom) yesterday on his unofficial visit to Minnesota. Agyekum is a 5’9”, 160 lb. cornerback from the Netherlands.“The Minneso...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news