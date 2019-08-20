News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 06:36:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Early Look: 2021 Running Backs

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Minnesota has already extended around 80 offers towards the 2021 recruiting class and The Gopher Report will take a look at each uncommitted target by position in our "Early Look" series.The Gopher...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}