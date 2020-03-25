Early possibilities for next year's roster
Because the virtual shutdown of the Big Ten through the rest of the spring, there are lots of unanswered questions around Minnesota athletics and the basketball program. A big question was answered...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news