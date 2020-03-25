News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 10:39:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Early possibilities for next year's roster

Richard Pitino has said goodbye to Daniel Oturu and looks to add to next year's roster
Richard Pitino has said goodbye to Daniel Oturu and looks to add to next year's roster (https://gophersports.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Because the virtual shutdown of the Big Ten through the rest of the spring, there are lots of unanswered questions around Minnesota athletics and the basketball program. A big question was answered...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}