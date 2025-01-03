Elijah Spencer caps off Gophers career with Duke's Mayo Bowl MVP

With Gophers' No. 1 wide receiver Daniel Jackson opting out of the game, Spencer slid into the No. 1 role for the Gophers and took advantage of the opportunity.

After totaling just nine receptions for 65 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the program in 2023, Spencer emerged in 2024 with 46 receptions for 603 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.

Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Elijah Spencer emerged in the 2024 season as one of the most underrated wide receivers in the Big Ten.

Spencer on Friday night in a 24-10 win over the ACC's Virginia Tech Hokies, led the Gophers receivers with six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. Both of his touchdowns came in the first half, helping turn an early 7-0 lead for the Hokies into a 14-7 lead for the Gophers, one they would never look back from.

Thanks to his six receptions and pair of touchdowns, Spencer was named the Duke's Mayo Bowl MVP.

With the bowl game, Spencer brought his season totals to 52 receptions for 684 yards and six touchdowns. His six receiving touchdowns moved him into sole possession as the Gophers' receiving touchdowns leader for the 2024 season and second most total rushing or receiving touchdowns on the season only behind running back Darius Taylor's 11.

The strong career finale for Spencer was perhaps poetic in a way. Before coming to Minneapolis, Spencer was a standout for the Charlotte 49ers, playing just 20 minutes away from Bank of America Stadium. In his two seasons with Charlotte, Spencer totaled 85 receptions for 1,324 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He'll finish his collegiate career with 140 receptions for 1,992 yards and 22 touchdowns.