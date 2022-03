Evaluating Gophers that Participated in the 2022 NFL Combine

Minnesota was well-represented at last week's NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Here is a recap of how each of the former Gophers performed during their time on the big stage.

40-yard dash: 5.10 seconds (19th of 50 OL) Bench press: Did not participate Vertical: 30.50 inches (7th of 48 OL) Broad jump: 8 feet 10 inches (28th of 49 OL) 3 cone drill: 7.84 seconds (25th of 36 OL) 20-yard shuttle: 4.68 seconds (17th of 41 OL) Verdict: While Andries fills out his uniform quite well and appears to be an NFL size prospect, the combine proved that he lacks adequate athletic ability to be a day one or even day two draft pick. Various outlets have him listed as an offensive guard or offensive tackle in their rankings, but my prediction is that he will end up at right tackle based off of his intangibles. Predicted draft round: 7th

40-yard dash: Did not participate Bench press: 24 reps (12th of 18 OL) Vertical: Did not participate Broad jump: Did not participate 3 cone drill: Did not participate 20-yard shuttle: Did not participate Verdict: It's easy to see why Faalele only participated in the bench press at the combine. He's a physical freak on paper. Coming in at just under seven-feet tall and 400 pounds Faalele is one of the most ideal sized offensive tackles an NFL franchise could ever dream of. His size has first round draft pick written all over it. While he lacks a quick first step and his pad level could be a bit too high, you can expect to hear Faalele's name called on day one of the draft. Predicted draft round: 1st

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds (4th of 20 DE) Bench press: Did not participate Vertical: 38 inches (3rd of 22 DE) Broad jump: 10 feet 5 inches (5th of 22 DE) 3 cone drill: Did not participate 20-yard shuttle: Did not participate Verdict: Mafe increased his sack total in each season with the Gophers. His combine numbers only strengthened his case as a potential elite NFL edge rusher. His combine numbers ooze potential and will have teams in need of a pass rusher foaming at the mouth on day one. With an impressive performance in the senior bowl and these combine numbers, the only downside for Mafe going in the first round is his run-stopping ability. He'll be a day one pick. Predicted draft round: 1st

