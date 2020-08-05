TheGopherReport - Fact or Fiction: Minnesota will struggle without Rashod Bateman

*****

1. Minnesota will struggle without Rashod Bateman.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Losing Bateman really hurts, as the star wide receiver has decided to forgo this season to prepare for the NFL Draft. That means 60 catches and more than 1,200 yards and 11 scores are gone from last season. And losing Tyler Johnson to the NFL means one of the most dangerous duos in college football will be off the field for the Gophers. But quarterback Tanner Morgan remains, a massive offensive line returns and a strong run game should be able to keep Minnesota alive while new receivers like Chris Autman-Bell emerge. The Gophers are far from done. Gorney’s take: FACT. There’s no way around this one: Minnesota faces serious headwinds on offense with Bateman gone - and it means Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue can really take advantage. From last season, with the departure of Johnson and now Bateman, the Gophers will have to replace 146 receptions for 2,537 yards and 24 touchdowns. Those are impossible numbers to replicate. I don’t care how good of a quarterback Morgan is, the Minnesota passing attack will need a ton of help now. Yes, Minnesota does have a strong run game and offensive line, but Bateman’s departure is a major problem.

*****

2. Michigan didn’t want DT Damon Payne.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Michigan star DT Damon Payne committed to Alabama recently and a recent article in the Detroit Free Press addressed Payne’s father's confusion as to why Michigan stopped recruiting his son. So, did Jim Harbaugh not want the top player in the state? Nope.

This may hurt to hear, but Michigan knew it didn’t have a chance with Payne and it cut ties. Harbaugh has struggled to recruit the state overall since taking over, and relations with the coaches at Belleville haven’t been great anyhow, so it looks like Michigan simply gave up. At least that’s my best guess. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Of course, Michigan wanted Payne, the state’s top player and an outstanding defensive tackle who could be a program-changer wherever he goes. And the Wolverines wanted five-star DT Justin Rogers last recruiting cycle, even though he chose Kentucky. Imagine what that duo could do inside for Michigan’s defense. Those are two major losses.

But Harbaugh did the smart thing here: Once it was clear Michigan wasn’t going to get Payne, the Wolverines moved on to other priorities and prospects who liked them more. I can’t blame Payne for his decision, and I can’t blame Harbaugh for looking elsewhere.

*****

3. Miami now leads for CB Jason Marshall.