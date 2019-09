icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.

Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.

Exclusive highlights and interviews

icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.

Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast

icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.

icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.

Time: 9:30 PM CTTV: CBS SPorts Network -- Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), and John Schriffen (reporter)Radio: KFAN

More News

News More News

Certain data provided by STATS, LLC

© 2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.