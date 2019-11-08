Vegas line: Penn State by 6.5 SP+: Minnesota No. 10, Penn State No. 7 Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 15, Penn State No. 3 TeamRankings prediction: Penn State by 5 with a 17.3% chance of Minnesota victory S&P+ prediction: Penn State by 2.5 with a 45.6% chance of Minnesota victory Massey Composite prediction: Penn State by 2 with a 26% chance of Minnesota victory

W 79-7 vs. Idaho W 45-13 vs. Buffalo W 17-10 vs. Pittsburgh W 59-0 at Maryland W 35-7 vs. Purdue W 17-12 at #17 Iowa W 28-21 #16 Michigan W 28-7 at Michigan State

-- The Governor’s Victory Bell was instituted in 1993 by Governor Robert Casey of Pennsylvania and Governor Arne Carlson of Minnesota when the Nittany Lions began Big Ten play. Penn State’s first Big Ten game was against Minnesota when they joined the conference in 1993.

-- Per @ESPNStatsInfo, it will be the first time in the AP Poll era that two games between 8-0 teams are being played on the same day (LSU at Alabama).

-- Minnesota has won 10 straight games, which is tied with Baylor for the third-longest winning streak in the nation.

-- The Nittany Lions have won their last 12 games against Big Ten West opponents.

-- Minnesota has scored at least 28 points in all eight games this season. The Gophers haven’t accomplished that feat since the 1904 season when it was still competing against high school teams. That season, Minnesota had games in which they scored 107 and 146 points.

-- Penn State is one of four teams (Penn State, LSU, Oklahoma and Boise State) in FBS to have a winning record each of the last 15 years. James Franklin has qualified for a bowl game in all nine seasons he’s been a head coach (six at Penn State).

-- Franklin’s recruiting classes in the last four years have been ranked 13.3 on average nationally. The 2018 class was ranked No. 5. The Nittany Lions have had 18 true freshman play this season.

-- PSU has not allowed a first quarter touchdown this season. They’re outscoring opponents 83-3 in the first quarter.

-- Blue White Illustrated writer Nate Bauer told TGR that Penn State’s identity and schemes revolve around big plays. 72.6% of the Nittany Lions first downs come on first or second down.

-- Tanner Morgan (15.6) and Sean Clifford (14.4) are first and second in the Big Ten in yards per completion.

-- PSU tight end Pat Freiermuth has 20 consecutive games with at least one reception. His seven touchdowns this season lead all FBS tight ends.

-- Three Nittany Lions were named mid-season All-Americans: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (AP and Sporting News), MLB Jan Johnson (PFF), and Micah Parsons (Rivals).

-- Penn State was ninth-to-last in returning experience entering the 2019 season, according to Phil Steele.

-- The Gophers have been penalized 32 times this season which ranks No. 2 in the NCAA and first in the Big Ten.

-- PSU WR KJ Hamler, RB Noah Cain, and CB Makai Self went to IMG Academy with Zack Annexstad, Daniel Faalele, and Curtis Dunlap Jr.

-- Former Gopher OC Matt Limegrover has been in Happy Valley since 2016. Limegrover was the offensive coordinator at Northern Illinois when PJ Fleck was the wide receivers coach there from 2008-2009. Limegrover and Fleck coached Matt Simon in 2008, and Simon joined Limegorver’s offensive staff in 2010 as an offensive quality control assistant.

-- Minnesota cornerbacks coach Rod Chance was on Penn State head coach James Franklin’s Vanderbilt staff in 2013 as a quality control assistant.

-- Penn State has 9 players with a PFF grade of 75 or higher (min. 150 snaps)

-- WDE Yetur Gross-Matos (86.9), MLB Jan Johnson (86.2), NT Robert Windsor (84.0), SDE Shaka Toney (83.5), DT PJ Mustipher (82.6), WLB Micah Parsons (80.8), RB Noah Cain (80.3), SLB Cam Brown (79.6), and SS Jaquan Brisker (75.9).

Minnesota has 11: Antoine Winfield Jr. (89.9), Carter Coughlin (87.6), John Michael Schmitz (86.2), Sam Renner (85.3), Rashod Bateman (83.3), Tyler Johnson (82.8), Benjamin St.-Juste (81.2), Boye Mafe (78.5), Coney Durr (78.2), Tanner Morgan (76.9), and Ko Kieft (76.2).

-- Penn State has no players from Minnesota on their roster. Minnesota has one player from Pennsylvania: Trey Potts from Williamsport.