Vegas line : Minnesota by 7.5 SP+ : Minnesota No. 26, Nebraska No. 39 Massey Composite : Minnesota No. 33, Nebraska No. 55 TeamRankings : Minnesota No. 55, Nebraska No. 45

W 35-21 vs. South Alabama L 34-31 OT at Colorado W 44-8 vs. Northern Illinois W 42-38 at Illinois L 48-7 vs. #5 Ohio State W 13-10 vs. Nebraska

-- The Gophers lead the all-time series against the Cornhuskers 32-25-2. Nebraska is 5-3 against Minnesota since joining the Big Ten conference.

-- Nebraska has played Minnesota more than any other opponent. The schools played one another 51 times before the Huskers joined the Big Ten, and they played 19 straight seasons from 1934-1952.

-- Nebraska finished 4-8 last season. Five of their eight losses came by a combined 21 points.

-- Nebraska’s offense exploded against Minnesota in 2018. Their 53 points were the first time the Huskers had ever scored 50 points in a Big Ten game. Adrian Martinez completed 86% of his passes, and on the ground, he and and Maurice Washington each had the highest rushing totals of their career.

-- Minnesota with their won over Illinois joined the 700-win club. Nebraska with their win over Illinois on September 21 joined the 900 point club. The Huskers are currently tied for fifth in all-time victories.

-- With 48 more yards, Rodney Smith will pass Laurence Maroney to become second all-time in career all-purpose yards at Minnesota.

-- Ten different Gophers have at least assisted on a sack this season. In 2018, Carter Coughlin accounted for 41.3% of Minnesota’s sacks by himself.

-- Nebraska has averaged 2.2 takeaways in its past 11 games. In the 30 previous games, the Huskers averaged just 1.0 takeaway per game.

-- JD Spielman is just 47 receptions, 689 receiving yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns from becoming Nebraska’s career leader in those categories.

-- Minnesota has eight players with a grade of 75.0 or higher on PFF College (min. 150 snaps): Rashod Bateman (89.0), Antoine Winfield Jr. (86.8), Sam Renner (84.5), Ko Kieft (81.9), Tyler Johnson (79.4), Coney Durr (78.7), Carter Coughlin (78.5), and Jake Paulson (75.0). Nebraska has three: free safety Eric Lee (90.1), nose tackle Darrion Daniels (79.1), and inside linebacker Collin Miller (75.7).

-- Quarterback Adrian Martinez has been excellent against Big Ten West opponents, with a 67.2% completion percentage, 282 average passing yards/game, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Martinez was a Freshman All-American in 2018. As a freshman, he was tenth all-time in the FBS in total offense/game by a freshman.

-- Freshman RB/WR Wan’Dale Robinson leads all Power 5 freshmen in all-purpose yards per game (113.5 ypg).

-- Nebraska's leading passer, two leading rushers, and two of its top four leading receivers were all freshman in 2018.

-- Nebraska has no seniors on its offensive line depth chart. Three freshman have played this season: starting center and converted tight end Cameron Jurgens, backup center Will Farniok, and backup right tackle and former Lakeville North star Bryce Benhart.

-- Nebraska has 154 players on their roster, the largest roster of any non-service academy in the country.

-- Nine of Frost’s assistants returned for his second season at Nebraska. All nine had also coached with him at UCF.

-- Nebraska athletics recently announced plans for a $155 million facilities project to be completed in the summer of 2022.

-- Minnesota has no players from Nebraska on their roster. Nebraska has three players from Minnesota: JD Spielman (Eden Prairie), David Alston (Woodbury), and Bryce Benhart (Lakeville North).