Vegas line: Wisconsin by 3 SP+: Wisconsin No. 12, Minnesota No. 14 Massey Composite: Wisconsin No. 10, Minnesota No. 15 TeamRankings prediction: Wisconsin by 3.3 with a 28.1% chance of Minnesota victory SP+ prediction: Minnesota by 1.2 with a 52.8% chance of Minnesota victory Massey Composite prediction: Wisconsin by 3 with a 44% chance of Minnesota victory

W 49-0 at South Florida W 61-0 vs. Central Michigan W 35-14 vs. #11 Michigan W 24-15 vs. Northwestern W 48-0 vs. Kent State W 38-0 vs. Michigan State L 24-23 at Illinois L 38-7 at #3 Ohio State W 24-22 vs. #18 Iowa W 37-21 at Nebraska W 45-24 vs. Purdue

-- Minnesota vs. Wisconsin is the longest uninterrupted FBS rivalry in the country. The teams are tied 60-60-8 playing one another. It’s the most played rivalry in the FBS.

-- This year’s game is just the sixth meeting in which both teams rare ranked.

-- This game will be the fourth-straight on network TV for Gophers, having played their last three on ABC, FOX, and ABC. This is the first time ever that Minnesota has played four games in a season on network television.

-- 13 seniors will be honored before the game: Thomas Barber, Shannon Brooks, Carter Coughlin, Winston DeLattiboudere, Tai’yon Devers, Jacob Herbers, Tyler Johnson, Kamal Martin, Alex Melvin, Sam Renner, Rodney Smith, Michael Tarbutt, and Chris Williamson.

-- If Minnesota wins today, they’ll go undefeated at home for the first time since 1954.

-- The Badgers lead the nation in time of possession. Minnesota is fourth nationally.

-- Wisconsin has won 21 of their last 23 trophy games.

-- The Gophers are one of two teams to have two 1,000 yard receivers and a 1,000 yard rusher. The other is LSU.

-- Jonathan Taylor is the nation’s leading scorer with 22 touchdowns and ranks second nationally in rushing (153.2 ypg).

Taylor needs 15 yards to join Herschel Walker as the only player in FBS history to rush for 1700+ yards in three consecutive seasons. Taylor needed 107 less carriers than Ron Dayne and 137 less carries than Herschel Walker to reach 5,000 career rushing yards.

-- Jack Coan has been very efficient this season. He’s completing 72.7% of his passes this season, which ranks third nationally, and has thrown 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

-- Wisconsin likely has the best linebackers that Minnesota will play this season. ILB Chris Orr and OLB Zack Baun were both mid-season All-Americans.

-- Wisconsin is the only FBS program to have alumni as head coach (Paul Chryst), offensive coordinator (Joe Rudolph), and defensive coordinator (Jim Leonhard).

-- The Badgers started the season with 10 consecutive shutout quarters. Wisconsin’s defense shut out four teams in their first six games. However, the Badgers have given up 21+ points in their last five games.

-- Wisconsin leads the nation in pass deflections. The Badgers are third nationally in opponent passer efficiency and have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 49% of passes this season.

-- Badgers senior kicker Zach Hintze has a big leg: he hit a school-record 62-yard field goal against Purdue and leads the Big Ten in average yards/kickoff (64.4).

-- Rodney Smith needs three rushing touchdowns to tie Laurence Maroney to be top 5 all-time at Minnesota in career rushing touchdowns. Shannon Brooks needs one touchdown to become top 10.

Tyler Johnson needs 108 yards to pass Eric Decker to become Minnesota’s all-time leading receiver.

Rashod Bateman needs 23 yards to pass Drew Wolitarsky to be a top 10 career receiving leader at Minnesota.

Tyler Johnson needs six receptions to pass Ron Johnson to become second all-time at Minnesota in career receptions.

Tyler Johnson needs one touchdown to tie and two touchdowns to pass Ron Johnson to become Minnesota’s all-time leader in career receiving touchdowns.

Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman need 145 and 147 yards, respectively, to pass Tyler Johnson’s record from last season to earn Minnesota’s single-season receiving yards record.

Tanner Morgan is 217 yards away from passing Adam Weber to become Minnesota’s single-season passing yards leader.

Carter Coughlin is 1.5 sacks away from passing Lamanzer Williams to be second all-time in career sacks at Minnesota.

Coughlin is four TFLs away from passing Willie VanDeSteeg to become Minnesota’s all-time leader in sacks.

-- Minnesota has six players from Wisconsin on their roster: Calvin Swenson (Kaukauna), Johnny Santaga (Green Bay), Keonte Schad (Madison), Jack Kern (Eau Claire), Derik LeCaptain, and Tyler Cooper (Saint Croix Falls).

Wisconsin has zero players from Minnesota.

-- Wisconsin backup tight end Cormac Sampson played with Gopher walk-on lineman Zack Kern at Eau Claire Memorial HS.

-- Wisconsin freshman QB Graham Mertz’ father, Ron, was a lineman at Minnesota from 1989-1992.

-- Minnesota has ten players with a 75 or higher grade (min. 150 snaps): Antoine Winfield Jr. (89.8), Tanner Morgan (89.6), Tyler Johnson (89.6), Rashod Bateman (87.3), Carter Coughlin (87.0), John Michael Schmitz (85.8), Rodney Smith (83.5), Sam Renner (81.9), Boye Mafe (77.3), and Mo Ibrahim (77.1).

Wisconsin has 11: RB Jonathan Taylor (91.2), OLB Zack Baun (90.3), OC Tyler Biadasz (85.1), WR Quintez Cephus (82.8), ILB Chris Orr (81.5), TE Cormac Sampson (80.8), FS Eric Burrell (77.8), QB Jack Coan (76.5), WR Kendric Pryor (76.4), RT Logan Bruss (75.7), and LT Logan Van Lanen (75.6).