Fall Camp Position Preview: Linebacker
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Our fall camp position preview continues to take a look at the linebacker position. The Gophers finished 2021 ranked SIXTH(!) in the country in total scoring defense at just 17.3 PPG. The team ende...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news