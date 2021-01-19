Family Ties Make Minnesota An Attractive Option For 2022 OL Jake Maikkula
Highlands Ranch (CO) offensive lineman Jake Maikkula is the latest to add an offer from Minnesota, who joined the mix with a solid group of schools such as Colorado, Colorado State, Virginia, and many Ivy League schools.
Maikkula added his first offer in November, and has quickly scaled up to double-digit opportunities while enjoying every step of the way.
"It has been great and really fun," Maikkula told TGR. "I remember coming into high school as a freshman and just thinking it would be so great to be in that position, and after a lot of hard work and still with a lot of work to do, I am in a good spot and it's been a fun journey."
Similarly to the way the rest of his recruitment has unfolded, it didn't take a long look for the Minnesota staff to realize that they wanted to offer Maikkula.
"Coach Callahan texted me this weekend and it was a pretty quick turnaround," said Maikkula. "They watched my film and decided they liked me and offered me."
