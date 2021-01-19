Highlands Ranch (CO) offensive lineman Jake Maikkula is the latest to add an offer from Minnesota, who joined the mix with a solid group of schools such as Colorado, Colorado State, Virginia, and many Ivy League schools.

Maikkula added his first offer in November, and has quickly scaled up to double-digit opportunities while enjoying every step of the way.

"It has been great and really fun," Maikkula told TGR. "I remember coming into high school as a freshman and just thinking it would be so great to be in that position, and after a lot of hard work and still with a lot of work to do, I am in a good spot and it's been a fun journey."

Similarly to the way the rest of his recruitment has unfolded, it didn't take a long look for the Minnesota staff to realize that they wanted to offer Maikkula.

"Coach Callahan texted me this weekend and it was a pretty quick turnaround," said Maikkula. "They watched my film and decided they liked me and offered me."