Film Review: Gophers versus Illinois - Second Half
THOUGHTS:· The entire offense lacked flow all game. When they would get a few first downs, they would get a penalty on first down. Or they would give up pressure on first down that put them in 3rd ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news