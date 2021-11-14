Film Review: Gophers versus Iowa - Second Half
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
THOUGHTS:· Missed opportunities, missed opportunities, missed opportunities. Minnesota could have won, should have won, but did not necessarily deserve to win. Too many missed opportunities for the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news