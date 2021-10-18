Film Review: Gophers versus Nebraska - First Half
THOUGHTS:· Early quick passing game got Tanner Morgan into a rhythm as well as Chris Autman-Bell which got the offense rolling. Tanner was passing effectively which helped open up the run game. · M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news