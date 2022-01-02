Film Review: Gophers versus West Virginia - First Half
THOUGHTS:· Should have been a bigger blowout. Two trips in the red zone on the first two drives that resulted in zero points. This easily could’ve been a 28-7 game. · Joe Rossi just had an outstand...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news