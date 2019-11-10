Film review: Minnesota vs Oklahoma
Minnesota suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night to Oklahoma by a score of 71-62. A loss at anytime is disappointing, but what made this one even worse was that they were in the le...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news