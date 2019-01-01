Film Room: Gophers Offense Roll Yellow Jackets
All images and GIFs in this article are the rights of ESPN unless otherwise noted. TGR claims no rights to the GIFs.INITIAL THOUGHTS:-- The offensive line was dominant from the get-go rushing for ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news