Seven Gophers earned All-Big Ten honors in 2019, highlighted by first-team honorees Tyler Johnson, Antoine Winfield, Jr., and Rashod Bateman. Carter Coughlin, Rodney Smith, and Tanner Morgan also earned second team All-Big Ten honors with offensive lineman Blaise Andries picking up a third-team nod. The trio of Bateman, Morgan, and Andries return to Minnesota as they look to capitalize further on a 11-win season and an Outback Bowl win over Auburn. Here are five more players that could earn All-Big Ten honors in the 2020 season.

Mo Ibrahim will be the unquestioned #1 running back in 2020 (Photo: Minnesota Athletics)

RB, Mo Ibrahim

After rushing for 1,160 yards as a redshirt freshman, Ibrahim took more of a reserve role in 2019, rushing for 604 yards behind Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks. With Smith and Brooks graduated, Ibrahim now has the keys to the running back room and the potential to put up big numbers. Last year, Ibrahim's best performances were as follows: 88 yards and one touchdown performance against Fresno State, 84 yards and three touchdowns against Nebraska, and he saved his best for last - tallying 140 yards and one touchdown against Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

DB, Jordan Howden

As a redshirt freshman, Howden was thrust into a starting role in five games as a walk-on. His overall game continued to improve in 2019, where he saw action in all 13 games while earning 12 starts. He tallied 57 tackles and six pass break-ups. His lone interception was a memorable one - picking off Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the end zone with 1:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal a Gophers 31-26 win over the Nittany Lions.

DB, Coney Durr

Durr returns with 18 total starts under his belt, including all 13 games last season where he recorded 33 tackles and was tied for the team lead (alongside Benjamin St-Jude) with 10 pass break-ups. His lone interception in 2019 was against Maryland, where he returned it for a 72-yard touchdown. Had a season-high eight tackles against Penn State and capped off his junior season with a six tackle performance against Auburn.



DL, Boye Mafe

A bit of a wildcard here, as Mafe has no starting experience but has played in 23 games the last two seasons. In 13 games of action in 2019, Mafe recorded 14 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He flashed early in the season against Georgia Southern where he recorded three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He recorded four tackles in a mid-season win against Rutgers.

DB, Benjamin St-Juste