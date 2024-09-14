Five takeaways from Minnesota's 27-0 win over Nevada

© Matt Krohn-Imagn Images (Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

1. The defense is much improved from a year ago

The level of opponents certainly isn't great the last two weeks in Rhode Island and Nevada but it is clear, three weeks into the season that the Gophers defense is much improved from a season ago.

On Saturday against the Wolfpack, the Gophers allowed just 172 total yards including a mere 58 rushing yards on 31 carries, an average of 1.9 yards per carry. The Gophers also recorded four sacks and three interceptions in the game, something they haven't done in a game since 2006.

Through three games, the Gophers defense has allowed 252, 135, and 172 total yards, an average of 186 yards per game. Corey Hetherman's unit also has shown to be quick to the ball through the first three weeks of the season. The secondary has played extremely well through three weeks while the pass rush has shown a consistent ability to get pressure on the quarterback.

For comparison, the Gophers allowed less than 250 yards only two times all of last season, once against Iowa (127) and once against Eastern Michigan. Outside those two performances, the Gophers allowed at least 295 yards in each of their 10 other games.

Tougher tests await the Gophers but with sluggish offenses in Iowa, Michigan, UCLA, Illinois, Rutgers, and Wisconsin all remaining on the schedule, the Gophers defense should give them a strong chance to win any given week.



2. Elijah Spencer becoming a reliable No. 2 for the Gophers

This season it was going to be critical for the Minnesota offense to find a reliable No. 2 wide receiver, not just to take some of the pressure off Daniel Jackson but also to potentially allow Jackson more opportunities to get open. Over the past two weeks, senior wide receiver Elijah Spencer has begun to carve out that potential No. 2 wide receiver role. After recording four receptions for 55 yards a week ago, Spencer had another four receptions for 54 yards on Saturday against Nevada. On the season, Spencer now has 10 receptions for 134 yards, eclipsing his numbers from a year ago.

3. Darius Taylor continues to make an argument for being the Big Ten's best running back

The Big Ten is full of great running backs but Darius Taylor has an argument as potentially the best of the group. Against Nevada, the Michigan native had a performance that has become the norm for him as a Golden Gopher. On 16 touches, the sophomore had 161 total yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he had 124 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries including an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. In the passing game, he had five receptions for 37 yards and another touchdown. After missing their week one game against North Carolina, Taylor has recorded 273 total yards on 34 touches over the past two weeks, an average of 8.0 yards per play. He also has four total touchdowns through two games, giving him 10 for his career. Through his first career eight games dating back to last season, Taylor has now eclipsed 100+ rushing yards in five games and 100+ total yards in six of eight. The "worst" game of his young career came last season against the Gophers next opponent, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last season in their 12-10 win over Iowa, Taylor had 19 touches for 84 total yards. He would also leave the game injured, and would miss the rest of the 2023 regular season. He'll look for a better performance next Saturday.



4. Max Brosmer once again efficient

Another good day for quarterback Max Brosmer. One week after completing 24-of-30 passing attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns, the former FCS quarterback was once again strong. This time, he completed16-of-26 attempts for 191 yards and one touchdown. He did throw an interception, though one could argue the interception was more so on wide receiver Cristian Driver who did not look ready for the pass to come his way. With the ball deep in Nevada territory, it's certainly a play the Gophers would've liked back and one they won't be able to afford going forward but for this week resulted in no harm. Additionally, it's worth noting that Brosmer got off to a strong start in the game, completing each of his first six passing attempts for 99 yards. He finished the first half 14-of-20 for 195 yards. He attempted just a total of six passes in the second half as the Gophers ran the ball on 20 of 26 total second half plays. After a quality but up-and-down week one performance, Brosmer appears to be finding some strong footing as the Gophers head into Big Ten play next weekend.

5. An injury to monitor

In Saturday's game, the Gophers saw top cornerback Justin Walley leave the game in the first half with a leg injury. He would not return in the game for the Gophers and came out after halftime in street clothes. While it could be precautionary ahead of the Gophers big matchup against Iowa next weekend, his departure and second half absence is worth noting.

