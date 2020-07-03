 TheGopherReport - Five things that need to happen for Gopher hoops next year
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 09:25:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five things that need to happen for Gopher hoops next year

David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Things did not look good for this Minnesota program in March. The Gophers were coming off a 15-16 record, and the team's best two players, Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr, both declared for the NBA Dr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}