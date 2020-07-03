TheGopherReport - Five things that need to happen for Gopher hoops next year

Five things that need to happen for Gopher hoops next year
Things did not look good for this Minnesota program in March. The Gophers were coming off a 15-16 record, and the team's best two players, Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr, both declared for the NBA Dr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news