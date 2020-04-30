Fla. ATH has Minnesota in his Top 6
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Lehigh (Fla.) athlete Tarvarish Dawson is another name that Minnesota has emerged as a contender for recently. The three-star prospect released his Top 6 on Sunday that included the likes of Auburn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news