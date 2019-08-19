Fla. DB target has Minnesota among his Top 5
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Saturday, American Heritage (Fla.) cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. released a top five that included the likes of TCU, Utah, Ole Miss, West Virginia, and Minnesota.The three-star prospect visited Mi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news