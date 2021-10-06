GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota quarterback commit Jacob Knuth has been lighting up defenses every week throughout his senior campaign, averaging over 200 yards and 2 touchdowns per game through the air.

Off the field, Knuth has been a vocal leader in the recruiting class, which has helped grow his relationship with his future teammates as well as the coaching staff.

TGR caught up with the 6-foot-4, 205-pound gunslinger and got his thoughts on his performance so far, his bond with the fellow commits, visit plans, and more.