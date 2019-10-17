University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck was named to the midseason watch list today for the 2019 Dodd Trophy by officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Fleck is one of 22 coaches on the list. The Dodd Trophy, which is one of college football's most coveted coaching awards, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of coach Bobby Dodd's philosophy.

The midseason watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, taking into consideration each program's current performance during the 2019 season, Academic Progress Rate (APR), and each coach's commitment to service and charity in the community.

Minnesota is 6-0 this season and ranked No. 20. The Gophers also have an APR score of 978 and have participated in more than 1,100 document volunteer hours under Fleck's leadership.