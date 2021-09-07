Fleck, players prepare for Miami (Oh.)

- Mohamed Ibrahim will have season-ending surgery. Should be able to make a full recovery and down the road will decide whether he wants to come back or go to the NFL.

- Thinks wide receiver Dylan Wright is a special talent and is just scratching the surface. Has length, size, and speed and this is his first year playing meaningful snaps in college.

- Thought tight ends played well. Mentioned Ko Kieft being an important part of why running lanes opened up. Brevyn Spann-Ford has gotten better and is playing with a lot more confidence.

- Will look to give Ky Thomas and Marquise "Bucky" Irving a look at running back. Every running back will get a look moving forward and every one will compete. Have a lot of numbers, but haven't seen them because Ibrahim has been so good.

- Says six massive plays stand out from the Ohio State game. Had missed assignments on two of those. Personnel matchups were an issue when Jordan Howden went out with an injury. Didn't get enough depth at the nickel position in one of the long pass plays. Said Ohio State averaged 59 yards per their explosive plays compared to Minnesota's 29 yards per.

- Was happy with the movement they got along the defensive front. Gave credit to Ohio State for having good balance and good play-calling.

- Says Miami (Oh.) plays incredibly hard. They have more depth than they ever had. Got down early quickly to Cincinnati which changed their game plan. They rotate a lot of guys in. Have to play their best football against them.

- Thought Tanner (Morgan) was good, but a lot of room for improvement with accuracy, decision making, and playing the position better. Managed the game well and ran the offense well.