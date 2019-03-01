University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck announced today title changes for three assistant coaches and also welcomed three new staff members.

Coach Fleck announced title changes for assistants Kenni Burns, Brian Callahan and Matt Simon. In addition to their current roles, Burns will now also serve as the Assistant Head Coach, while Callahan will be the Run Game Coordinator and Simon will add Passing Game Coordinator to his responsibilities.

"Kenni, Brian and Matt have been with me a long time and they are integral to the success of our program on and off the field," said Fleck. "They are not only elite coaches, but they are elite men who have helped set the standard for what our culture demands and expects from our team. They are extremely deserving of these added roles, and I look forward to watching them lead our young men as we continue to move this program forward."

Burns, Callahan and Simon led offensive units that thrived for the Gophers in 2018.

Burns mentored two freshmen running backs in Mohamed Ibrahim and Bryce Williams to exceptional seasons, as upperclassmen Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith were injured. Ibrahim rushed for 1,160 yards, which was the second most ever for a Gopher freshman, and nine touchdowns while Williams churned out 502 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman.

Callahan coached an offensive line that routinely started three underclassmen. However, his unit rarely showed its youth, as it blocked for an offense that averaged 28.9 points per game (tied for second most in a season since 2005) and one that rushed for 23 touchdowns and threw for 20 touchdowns (first time since 2006 Minnesota reached 20 passing and rushing touchdowns in a season).

Simon coached the wide receivers and the entire group blossomed under his tutelage. Tyler Johnson had one of the most prolific seasons in school history and shattered receiving records in the process. Johnson ended the 2018 season with single-season school records in receiving yards (1,169) and receiving touchdowns (12). His 78 catches rank second all-time in school history behind Gopher legend Eric Decker, who snagged 84 balls in 2008. Johnson became the first Minnesota receiver to be named First Team All-Big Ten since 2009.

In addition, receivers Rashod Bateman, Chris Autman-Bell and Demetrius Douglas all left their marks on the season. Bateman, who played as a true freshman, set freshman program records for receptions (51) and yards (704). His six touchdowns – which all came in Big Ten play – tied for the second most ever by a Minnesota freshman. Autman-Bell made 28 catches (fourth all-time for a Minnesota freshman) for 449 yards (third all-time for a Minnesota freshman) and led the team with a 16.03 yards per catch average. Douglas caught nine passes for 87 yards and one touchdown in 2018. He also served as the team's primary kick and punt returner and finished third on the team – behind Ibrahim and Johnson – with 794 all-purpose yards.

Fleck also welcomed Desmond Morgan, Dustin Krause and Jacob Niedermannto the staff. Morgan will serve as Special Teams Quality Control, while Krause will be a Defensive Graduate Assistant and Niedermann will be an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Morgan comes to Minnesota after two years working as a graduate assistant at Maryland, while Krause was with the team last year in a volunteer role. Niedermann joins the Gophers after stints at Elon and Harvard.