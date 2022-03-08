Florida DE Todd Williams talks Minnesota, first power five offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Coming out of the February dead period, the Minnesota Golden Gophers football coaching staff had a busy week in terms of reaching out and offering prospects. One prospect that they extended an offe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news