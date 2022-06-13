Florida Safety Kerry Brown commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota football program continues to roll on the recruiting trail as on Monday afternoon three-star safety Kerry Brown committed to the program, becoming the Gophers' 13th commitment of their 2023 recruiting class.

His commitment is the fourth for the Minnesota program in the last four days as Maple Grove (TN) tight end Sam Peters , Gary (IN) offensive tackle De'Eric Mister , and Austin (TX) linebacker Latreveon McCutchin all joined the class as well this weekend during their official visits.

Brown committed to Minnesota over Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and West Virginia. His only other official visit was to North Carolina State last weekend.

Brown becomes the second defensive back to join the Gophers class joining Savannah (GA)'s Zaquan Bryan, who committed to the program in April.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Brown will bring good length to the Gophers' secondary as well as strong range and ball coverage skills. His fluid hips and quality athleticism should allow him to be a sideline-to-sideline safety at the next level as well. His production as a high school junior was phenomenal and is a player with a high motor and always finds himself around the ball whether it's on the ground or through the air.

As a junior at Naples High School, Brown recorded 82 tackles including eight tackles for a loss. He also brought in three interceptions and recorded one forced fumble.