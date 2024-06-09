Florida WR Bradley Martino commits to Golden Gophers following OV
Minnesota has landed its second commitment of the day. On Sunday morning, Florida wide receiver Bradley Martino announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers after wrapping up his official visit with the program.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
The Naples, Florida native was previously committed to Toledo from March 1 until May 30 when he decided to reopen his recruitment. He was expected to also take official visits to Michigan State and Mississippi State in the upcoming weeks but those visits appear unlikely to happen now following his commitment.
He also held notable offers from Boston College, FAU, Illinois, North Carolina State, and Pittsburgh in his recruitment.
"First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to God for putting me in this position and giving me the ability and courage to keep pushing for my dreams," he said in his statement on X. "I would also like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for always being by my side and helping me stay focused and go 100% with everything I do."
"I'd really like to give a special thanks to Coach Fleck and the entire Minnesota coaching staff for making me feel welcomed. All the support and guidance you have provided me throughout my recruitment process has been phenomenal.
With that being said, after an awesome weekend, I am committing to the University of Minnesota! ROW THE BOAT!"
While also recruited by some programs as a defensive back, Martino will be a wide receiver for the Gophers, adding some much needed size to the Golden Gophers roster at the position in 2025 and beyond.
During his junior season, Martino recorded 21 receptions for 455 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 35 tackles, three interceptions, and three pass deflections on defense.
|Position
|Name
|Ranking
|Date
|
DB
|
3/23/24
|
QB
|
3/28/24
|
DE
|
3/28/24
|
TE
|
4/11/24
|
LB
|
4/12/24
|
WR
|
4/16/24
|
DE
|
4/27/24
|
DE
|
6/5/24
|
LB
|
6/5/24
|
LB
|
6/6/24
|
RB
|
6/6/24
|
DT
|
6/7/24
|
OL
|
6/9/24
|
WR
|
6/9/24
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation