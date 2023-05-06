For McDonald, it will be a homecoming of sorts as he prepped at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis and was rated a 5.6, three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Minnesota continues to restock their secondary via the transfer portal with their latest addition coming from former Auburn defensive back Craig McDonald .

McDonald began his collegiate career at Iowa State and had a breakout 2021 campaign for the Cyclones appearing in 11 games and earning three starts at safety while recording 41 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

During his lone season at Auburn this past season, the 6-foot-2, 204-pound talent only appeared in two games for the Tigers and went through spring practice before entering the transfer portal in late April.

McDonald becomes the third defensive back to join Minnesota's secondary this offseason, joining Southeastern Louisiana safety Jack Henderson and Elon defensive back Tre'Von Jones.

Minnesota also hosted Ole Miss defensive back Markevious Brown this weekend and have been linked to both George Udo (BYU) and Tyler Bride (Georgia Southern) - both are expected to visit the Gophers next week as of this writing.

However, transfer portal recruiting moves at a lightning-fast rate and things can always change on the daily.