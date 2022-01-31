Former Ball State Kicker Announces Transfer To Minnesota

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

On Monday, former Ball State kicker Jacob Lewis announced his transfer to Minnesota, marking another really solid pickup for the Gophers by way of transfer.

In two years with Ball State, Lewis proved himself to be a clutch kicker who is ready for the power five level.

As a freshman, Lewis was 2/3 on field goals with a long of 51 yards. Last season, Lewis continued to ramp up his game, splitting the uprights 10 times on 13 attempts, with a long of 49 yards. He finished the season a perfect 5/5 on field goals longer than 45 yards.

With numbers like that, Lewis projects to come in immediately fighting for the starting spot.

Stay tuned at TGR for more on Lewis and the Gophers.