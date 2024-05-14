Former Minnesota Golden Gophers' offensive lineman De'Eric Mister has found his next destination. The Indiana native will be making the move to the East Coast where he'll be playing football at Howard University in Washington, D.C., an HBCU program.

Mister signed with the Gophers as a member of their 2023 recruiting class out of West Side High School in Gary, Indiana. He ultimately chose the Gophers over offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Illinois State, Kentucky, Miami (OH), and Western Michigan.

In his lone season with the program, Mister did not appear in any games for the Golden Gophers. He'll have four years of eligibility to use with the Bison.

