Former Minnesota Golden Gopher linebacker Blake Cashman is returning to the Twin Cities. On Monday, it was reported that Cashman will be retruning to Minneapolis after agreeing to a three-year deal worth $25.5 million.

The Eden Praire native is coming off a career season with the Houston Texans in which he played in 14 games which included 13 starts. In those 14 games, he recorded 106 tackles and nine tackles for loss.

