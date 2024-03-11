Former Gopher Blake Cashman returning to Minneapolis
Former Minnesota Golden Gopher linebacker Blake Cashman is returning to the Twin Cities.
On Monday, it was reported that Cashman will be retruning to Minneapolis after agreeing to a three-year deal worth $25.5 million.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
The Eden Praire native is coming off a career season with the Houston Texans in which he played in 14 games which included 13 starts. In those 14 games, he recorded 106 tackles and nine tackles for loss.
Cashman had a productive career for the Gophers from 2015 through 2018, recording 183 tackles and 31.0 tackles for loss as well as 12.0 sacks. In 2018, he had his best season as a Gopher with 104 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games played.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers,
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation